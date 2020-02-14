Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,335.11 ($30.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,344.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.86. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

