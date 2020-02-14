Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. 613,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,452. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

