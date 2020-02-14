Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $692.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $692.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $643.06 million. Groupon posted sales of $799.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Groupon.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

