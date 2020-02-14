Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUPV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

