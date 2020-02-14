Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 945,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $81.80 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,061 shares of company stock valued at $13,929,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,364,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 578,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 145,085 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 74,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

