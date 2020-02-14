Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.27 Million

Analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to post sales of $164.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.51 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $764.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.37 million to $765.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $868.52 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $875.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,126,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

