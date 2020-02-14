Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,920 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 3.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after buying an additional 332,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 144,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 429,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

