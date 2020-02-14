Guild Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,570 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

AMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 172,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,953,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

