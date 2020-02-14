Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 445,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,029,336. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

