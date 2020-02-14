Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2,147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,150 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 7.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 136,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.27. 517,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $38.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

