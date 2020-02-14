Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Ready Capital makes up about 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 434,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ready Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

RC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,707. Ready Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $855.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.