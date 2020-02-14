Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.