Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance makes up approximately 2.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 12,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52.

NMFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

