Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises about 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock remained flat at $$62.94 during trading hours on Friday. 721,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,400. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

