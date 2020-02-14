Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 13,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.