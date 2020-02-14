Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $247.43. 140,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average is $224.59. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -229.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

