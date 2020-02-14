Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $47.58. 413,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,360. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

