Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. 15,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,051. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

