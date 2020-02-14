Guinness Asset Management Ltd Purchases 52,580 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,580 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.6% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.