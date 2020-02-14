Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report sales of $310.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $328.90 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $415.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.70 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,993,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,278 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,501,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,424 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

