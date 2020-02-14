Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.22 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

