GVC (LON:GVC) Given New GBX 1,030 Price Target at Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GVC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,072 ($14.10).

GVC traded down GBX 29.80 ($0.39) on Friday, hitting GBX 836.60 ($11.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 901.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 791.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.25. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

