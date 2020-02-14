Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,070 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,921.50 ($25.28).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,197 ($28.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,143.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,017.42. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

