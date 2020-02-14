Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $55.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.65 million and the lowest is $52.67 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $60.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $197.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.99 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.49 million, with estimates ranging from $237.38 million to $239.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

