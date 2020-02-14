Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.27% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:USPH opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $55,244.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

