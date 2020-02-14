Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after buying an additional 202,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $76.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

