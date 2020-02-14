Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.32% of Oxford Industries worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $70.21 on Friday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.