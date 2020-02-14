Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

