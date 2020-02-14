Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.07 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,137 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $9,963,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 660,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $5,859,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $9.50 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

