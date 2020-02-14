Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

