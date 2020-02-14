Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 67,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

