Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.37 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.23% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,951 shares of company stock worth $1,363,854. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

