Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 13,309 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

