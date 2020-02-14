Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 20,890 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.15% of Cactus worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cactus by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 118.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 19.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

