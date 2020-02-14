Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 23,792 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,792 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of RealPage worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RP shares. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $64,357,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,291 shares of company stock worth $34,501,422. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

