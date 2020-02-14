Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 24,331 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.20% of Trustmark worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trustmark by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Trustmark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

