Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 24,529 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,529 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.24% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of FDP opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.