Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,896 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 68.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 217,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 88,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 5,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

