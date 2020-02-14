Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,258 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $342.82 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average is $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

