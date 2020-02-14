Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 50,256 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,256 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.67% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.54 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $638.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

