Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 56,127 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,127 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.30% of Archrock worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 841,994 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth $158,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.