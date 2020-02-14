Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

PB opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.