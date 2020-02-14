Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $50.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.50 million and the lowest is $49.30 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $204.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.80 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $212.73 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $216.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $548.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

