Happycoin Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.01285574 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000738 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

