Harsco (HSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $15.81 on Friday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

