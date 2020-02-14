Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Harvest Health & Recreation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVSF opened at $2.29 on Friday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.