Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.