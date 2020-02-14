Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €56.40 ($65.58) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.40 million and a P/E ratio of 39.00. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52 week high of €59.40 ($69.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

