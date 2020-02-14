Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

