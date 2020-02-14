Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.32% of Hawaiian worth $31,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hawaiian by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 74.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,791. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.